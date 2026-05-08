<p>Chennai: In a volte-face that followed major public backlash, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)</a> on Friday (May 8) announced it would never support its arch-rival, AIADMK, to form the government in Tamil Nadu, stating they remain “major political enemies.” </p><p>Party’s woman face and deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said the people’s decision must be respected even though it was not a “clear mandate.” She dismissed as “speculation” talk of the arch-rivals uniting to keep Vijay away from power.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Vijay reaches out to Left, VCK to form govt.<p>Until last night, DMK was toying with the idea of supporting an AIADMK government from outside to “secure the future” of both parties as leaders felt allowing Vijay to assume charge as Chief Minister would render them powerless. </p><p>DMK President M K Stalin gave ample hints of this shift by asking newly elected legislators to stay put and be prepared to accept any decision he made in the interest of the party’s goal to establish a stable government in the state. </p>.DMK writes to Om Birla for change in seating arrangement in Lok Sabha after alliance with Congress ends.<p>While a section in the DMK was excited by the AIADMK's proposal, leaders like Kanimozhi reportedly opposed the idea vehemently. They argued that tacitly supporting the AIADMK would sound the death knell for the DMK in the long run. They felt the former would become relevant again if it formed the government and the latter would suffer. </p><p>Left parties and VCK, whose combined strength is six, to acknowledge or support such an “unusual” formation was another reason for the DMK to reconsider supporting AIADMK. Without the support of these three parties, no one could form the government. </p><p> “It is the people’s mandate and in democracy, what the people decide is supreme. Unfortunately, it isn't a clear mandate, but whatever it is, we've have to respect it,” Kanimozhi said on Friday. </p><p>“It s speculation, and I belong to the DMK. I can't talk about the AIADMK,” she added when asked about the AIADMK approaching the DMK for an alliance. </p><p>In the evening, Stalin urged Governor R V Arlekar to immediately initiate the constitutionally mandated steps to form a new government in Tamil Nadu. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | DMK asks Stalin to take 'urgent decisions' to ensure stable govt.<p>Sources told <em>DH</em> that a businessman, who has a good relationship with all political parties, including the BJP, first proposed the idea of DMK supporting an AIADMK-led government to the party. </p><p>However, Stalin was unhappy with the proposal and told his party seniors that it was prudent for the DMK to sit in the opposition benches and allow the single largest party to take over. But a section within the DMK began convincing Stalin to reconsider the proposal in the long-term interests of the party.</p><p> “The argument of these leaders was that Vijay will be unstoppable for the next 10 years and the only way to counter him was to stop him now. They also felt that it would be very difficult to stop migration. But several leaders opposed to the proposal saying it was nothing but BJP’s plan and DMK should never support AIADMK,” the source added.</p>