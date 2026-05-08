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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Explained: Why DMK made a U-turn after toying with the idea of supporting AIADMK?

Party’s woman face Kanimozhi dismissed as “speculation” talk of the arch-rivals uniting to keep Vijay away from power.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 13:35 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 13:35 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsM K StalinDMKTamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu NewsTamil Nadu AssemblyKanimozhi KarunanidhiExplainerTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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