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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Family that votes together, stays together, believes this 3-generation family of 14

Polling is currently underway across all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 09:25 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 09:25 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsAssembly pollsvotersTrendingpolling boothTrending NowTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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