<p>Chennai: In a striking display of democratic participation, a three-generation family of 14 arrived together at Stella Maris College on Thursday to cast their votes in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026">2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election</a>.</p>.<p>The family, ranging from elderly patriarchs to first-time voters, stood in line as a single unit, drawing significant attention from fellow voters and media crews stationed at the high-profile polling booth.</p>.<p>Stella Maris College remains one of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chennai">Chennai's</a> most prominent polling locations, frequently hosting high-profile figures and large community groups.</p>.<p>Speaking to PTI Videos outside the booth, the family members emphasised that voting together is a long-standing tradition in their family, meant to inspire the younger generation.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Voters briskly turn up at polling booths to cast votes.<p>"We have been doing this for years. It is important that the grandchildren see us participate so they understand that their voice matters as much as ours," 63-year-old Jayanthi said.</p>.<p>Her son Shivraj (35) said, "Coming with the whole family makes it feel less like a chore and more like a celebration of our rights. We discussed the issues—like employment and law and order—at breakfast before coming here."</p>.<p>Polling is currently underway across all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu.</p>