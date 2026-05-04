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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Focus on Vijay's poll promises; TVK assured 8 gm gold for women

By 3 PM, as per EC data, Vijay's party is leading in 105 constituencies and it falls short of a simple majority (118) in the Assembly.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 11:03 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 11:03 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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