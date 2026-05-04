<p>V S Babu quit the DMK after he was blamed for not working enough for his party leader M K Stalin in Kolathur constituency in 2011 elections. Stalin had earlier won the seat by a slender margin of 2,734 votes after he shifted from Thousand Lights in the city. </p><p>Fifteen years later, the same man was fielded by the TVK to take on Stalin from Kolathur. And Babu delivered the job with precision. He defeated Stalin by a margin of 15,192 votes. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Key battles to watch out for: M K Stalin seeks re-election from Kolathur for fourth time .<p>Kolathur assembly constituency in Chennai was carved out of the former Purasaiwalkam and Villivakkam Assembly segments following the delimitation process in 2008. </p><p>Babu, a former DMK MLA from Purasaiwalkam (2006-2011), was the in-charge for Kolathur assembly seat in the 2011 assembly elections. </p>