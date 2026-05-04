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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Former colleague V S Babu turns nemesis for M K Stalin

Babu, a former DMK MLA from Purasaiwalkam (2006-2011), was the in-charge for Kolathur assembly seat in the 2011 assembly elections
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 15:38 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 15:38 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsM K StalinDMKTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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