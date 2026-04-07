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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Four namesakes to challenge Vijay in Perambur

TVK’s election symbol, Whistle, is quiet popular in the state with the party releasing a dedicated song on the symbol.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 14:03 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 14:03 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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