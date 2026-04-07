<p>Chennai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay</a> and Joseph – four independent candidates with their name resembling Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay – will challenge him in the Perambur assembly constituency. </p><p>It is part of the old trick to confuse voters by fielding candidates resembling the name of the popular or the prospective winning nominee. </p><p>However, voters will not be confused this time as the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> of India (ECI) has announced that photographs of candidates will be featured against their names in the EVMs. </p><p>TVK’s election symbol, Whistle, is also quiet popular in the state with the party releasing a dedicated song on the symbol. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Vijay to contest from Perambur and Tiruchi (east).<p>All four “namesakes” are from Chennai. While 49-year-old M Joseph is from Kodungaiyur, 65-year-old S Joseph (Vyasarpadi), 29-year-old K Vijay (Royapuram), and 35-year-old Vijay G (Vyasarpadi). </p><p>Meanwhile, the nomination papers of TVK candidate from Edappadi, where AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is contesting, and the dummy candidate were rejected. </p><p>It is also learnt that the candidate, Arun Kumar, is missing. With this, the TVK will contest only in 233 of the 234 seats. </p>