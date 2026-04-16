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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | From the ground: Will discontent among farmers hurt DMK in rice bowl?

Cauvery Delta or Central Tamil Nadu is critical for the DMK as the region has seven ministers with Tiruchirapalli attaining star status as Vijay is contesting.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 12:55 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 12:55 IST
Tamil NaduDMKTamil Nadu politicsThanjavurTamil Nadu NewsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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