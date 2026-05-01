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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Good news will come in a few days': DMK chief MK Stalin on May 4 poll results

Stalin reportedly told the party leaders to direct cadres to be vigilant at counting centres and to stay put there till the completion of the counting exercise.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 14:53 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 14:53 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsDMKMK StalinTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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