Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Good news will come in a few days': DMK chief MK Stalin on May 4 poll results

<p>Chennai: With most <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assembly-elections-2026-exit-polls-predictions-bjp-to-defeat-tmc-in-bengal-with-clean-sweep-in-assam-udfs-comeback-in-kerala-dmk-to-retain-tamil-nadu-3985593">exit polls predicting his government’s return</a>, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">M K Stalin</a> on held consultations with party candidates from northern districts on the April 23 assembly elections. Stalin met candidates and district secretaries from northern districts and got a briefing on the happenings on the polling day and about the party’s performance. </p> <p>Stalin, who had a five-day vacation in Kodaikanal, had held consultations with party candidates from Chennai and its neighbouring districts, before taking a break. Sources told <em>DH</em> that Stalin told the leaders to direct cadres to be vigilant at counting centres and to stay put there till the completion of the counting exercise.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | CM M K Stalin meets senior DMK leaders to review victory prospects ahead of May 4 results.<p>“The election results will be out in a couple of days, and I believe you will get good news. I am not saying this because of the Exit Polls but because I know the hard work of the cadres,” the Chief Minister said.</p>.Assembly Elections 2026 | Is Tamil Nadu heading for a change? My Axis India projects 100 plus seats for Vijay as other exit polls favour DMK.<p>This is the first time that Stalin has spoken about the results after the elections were held on April 23. While most Exit Polls have predicted the return of the DMK government headed by Stalin, Axis My India has placed TVK leader C Joseph Vijay in the pole position, while Today’s Chanakya has given the DMK lead but places TVK as the opposition party.</p>