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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Have to protect the state from BJP’s malicious intention: Stalin

Stalin accused the BJP of conspiring to stop the monthly cash assistance to women in the name of elections and justified his decision to disburse three months advance and a special summer assistance.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 15:58 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 15:58 IST
India NewsM K StalinTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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