<p>Chennai: Launching his campaign for the April 23 assembly polls, DMK President M K Stalin on Tuesday alleged that the BJP had cobbled up a coalition with AIADMK in Tamil Nadu only with a “malicious intention” to stop the state’s progress under his administration over the last five years. He also claimed that the BJP’s attempt to convert Tamil Nadu into a “land of riots” through fake messages had been thwarted by the DMK and its alliance partners.</p><p>Addressing a mega rally in Tiruvarur, the native town of his father and late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, Stalin reiterated that the assembly elections were a fight between “Tamil Nadu and New Delhi”, not between the alliances led by the DMK and AIADMK. </p><p>Listing the achievements of his government, Stalin accused the BJP of conspiring to stop the monthly cash assistance to women in the name of elections and justified his decision to disburse three months advance and a special summer assistance. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | AIADMK fields Armstrong's wife in Chennai.<p>Devoting much of his speech to target the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Stalin said the BJP’s only aim was to stop Tamil Nadu’s growth and progress. </p><p>“They don’t have the strength to take on the DMK alone; that is why they bought over AIADMK and aligned with them for the elections. The BJP possess malicious intention toward Tamil Nadu. They never do any good for the people, but at least during elections, they announce some schemes. Even that was not done for Tamil Nadu,” he said.</p><p>“Just because we opposed their attempts to impose Hindi, they stopped funds that were due to our children. We asked for metro rail systems in Madurai and Coimbatore, an airport in Hosur, and other projects for the welfare of our people. But they rejected everything. Can we hand over the state to such people who don’t care for the state?” he asked. </p><p>Stalin urged people to “boycott” the NDA in Tamil Nadu to protect their future and ensure that Tamil Nadu remains a peaceful state without riots. </p><p>“If you vote for us, it won’t be a victory for the DMK or its allies alone. It will be Tamil Nadu’s victory,” Stalin said in his speech, which did not even have a mention of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam and its chief Vijay. </p><p>Tuesday’s meeting was in line with Stalin’s sentiment of launching the campaign from Tiruvarur since 2019 Lok Sabha polls, which took place a year after his father’s death. </p><p>Stalin will address two public meetings a day and hold road shows in select urban areas until the campaign closes on April 21. Tiruvarur and other parts of Delta have remained a stronghold of the DMK, which is why Stalin chose to launch his campaign there once again. </p>