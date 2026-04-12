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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | How can TN get funds if state always confronts Centre, asks Edappadi K Palaniswami

Addressing a joint poll campaign with AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran, a constituent of the AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami said.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 03:59 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 03:59 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsEdappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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