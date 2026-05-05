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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: How Gen-Z drove Vijay to victory

Across social media platforms, the rise of Gen-Z voters in the political thought process is apparent.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 16:46 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 16:46 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsVijayGen ZTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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