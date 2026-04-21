<p>While campaigning in Tiruchirapalli East constituency, actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kamal-hassan">Kamal Haasan</a> took a dig at actor-politician Vijay. He said that as a child he sat on the laps of late chief minister M G Ramachandran and the legendary Tamil actor Sivaji Ganesan and yet he never took advantage of that. </p>.<p>Haasan was campaigning for DMK’s Tiruchirapalli East constituency candidate, Inigo S Irudayaraj. Along with Irudyaraj, Haasan led a rally through Tiruchirapalli, urging people to vote for 'Rising Sun,' DMK's poll symbol. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Palaniswami alleges DMK planned to split AIADMK.<p>"Like the other candidate here (referring to Vijay), I too joined the cinema at a very young age and know all the stars, but never exploited that. I used to sit on the laps of MGR and Shivaji (Ganesan); I did not take advantage of that. In fact, MGR liked me a lot," Haasan explained further.</p>.<p>When Vijay had come for campaigning here recently, he had stopped at the MGR statue for a photo-op.</p>.<p>Stating that his discipline was purely because he had great teachers, he urged people to teach youngsters their own history, Haasan said.</p>.<p>"Tell the youngsters where this Rising Sun came from and how it dawned," he added.</p>.<p>Referring to the idea that Vijay pulls crowds wherever he has gone, Haasan said, "We held a massive gathering in Coimbatore, where 1.5 lakh people marched”. </p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>