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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 I did not take advantage of M G Ramachandran, Sivaji Ganesan: Kamal Hassan takes a dig at TVK's Vijay

Haasan was campaigning for DMK’s Tiruchirapalli East constituency candidate, Inigo S Irudayaraj, on the night of April 20.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 10:21 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 10:21 IST
India NewsTamil NaduVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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