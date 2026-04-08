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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | If CM Stalin had 'full powers', Tirunelveli campaigning would not have happened: TVK chief Vijay

Taking a swipe at the grand old party, Vijay alleged that the DMK had 'pocketed' the Tamil Nadu Congress by 'giving crores'.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 10:00 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 10:00 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKStalinVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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