<p>Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu): TVK chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay</a> launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK during a campaign rally in Tirunelveli, alleging that if Chief Minister M K Stalin had "full powers", the event would not have happened.</p>.<p>"The CM would have put some kind of obstacle and prevented us from coming. But now, this is a "caretaker government," as it is called, and he's a CM without authority," Vijay said.</p>.<p>Dubbing the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a>-led bloc a "cash-box alliance", the actor-turned-politician alleged it was formed using "looted" money. He claimed the constituent parties lack internal unity, stating that "people in the alliance won't even cast vote for each other".</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | TVK chief Vijay declares two pending criminal cases in fresh poll affidavit.<p>Taking a swipe at the grand old party, Vijay alleged that the DMK had "pocketed" the Tamil Nadu Congress by "giving crores". However, he asserted that the "real Congress" stands on the TVK's side.</p>.<p>Characterising his party's deep connection with its cadres, Vijay remarked, "This might be just an election for others, but for those with TVK, this is an emotion."</p>