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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | If Vijay's TVK fails to get majority, 3 possible allies emerge— Congress, Left, AIADMK

Congress party is leading in five segments and the CPI is ahead in two and CPI(M) in one seat. All three are allies of the DMK and part of its led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA)
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 08:17 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 08:17 IST
India NewsCongressTamil NaduIndian PoliticsTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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