<p>Though Vijay-led <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK </a>managed to lead in 108 seats, it appears to be slowing down in its race to touch the majority mark of 118 out of 234 segments. </p><p>his has prompted conversations on social media regarding talks of the possibility of support from parties like Congress.</p><p>AIADMK— who has emerged as a formidable force and has pushed the incumbent DMK to the third spot—can also be presented as ally to the TVK. Their alliance might be what TVK needs to cross the finishing line.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026-results-live-updates-puducherry-election-results-2026-live-updates-newsalert-tvk-actor-vijay-dmk-mk-stalin-bjp-in-tn-assembly-election-vote-counting-updates-poll-results-breaking-news-vijays-win-winners-losers-seat-share-in-tamil-nadu-election-commission-results-exit-polls-predictions-puducherry-polls-results-live-may-4-results-updates-3989526">Track Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results here </a></em></p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Results 2026 | BJP bigwigs trail behind Vijay's TVK, DMK .<p>Although Congress party is an ally of the DMK, a section of the leadership of the grand old party favoured an alliance with the TVK and at the eleventh hour, the party brass decided to continue its alliance with the Dravidian major.</p>.<p>Against this background, though premature, claims have emerged in social media that in the event of TVK failing to get a majority, parties including the Congress, IUML (leading in 1 seat), DMDK (ahead in 2 seats) and Left may support the TVK to form the government. Some claimed that even the PMK led by Dr Anbumani Ramadoss leading in five seats may offer support.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/assembly-elections-2026-results-west-bengal-assam-puducherry-tamil-nadu-kerala-poll-result-election-result-dmk-aiadmk-tvk-bjp-ldf-udf-congress-vijay-stalin-pinarayi-vijayan-ainrc-2026-polls-3989127">Track Assembly Election Results here </a></em></p> .<p>As per the latest EC update, Vijay's TVK was leading in 105 seats, followed by the AIADMK in 64.</p>.<p>Counting of votes polled in the April 23 Assembly elections commenced at 8 am on Monday.</p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>