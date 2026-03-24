Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionstamil nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Kamal Haasan-led MNM opts out of poll race, extends full support to DMK & allies

In a statement, Haasan said in politics, election is only a part and it is not final; there is no 'full stop' in politics.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 15:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 March 2026, 15:36 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKKamal HaasanMNMTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us