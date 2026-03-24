<p>Chennai: The MNM, a constituent of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, on Tuesday announced that it would not contest the April 23 Assembly polls in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>.</p>.<p>MNM founder chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kamal-haasan">Kamal Haasan</a> declared that his party will not fight polls but extend unconditional support to all the candidates of the DMK-led alliance.</p>.<p>In a statement, Haasan said in politics, election is only a part and it is not final; there is no 'full stop' in politics.</p>