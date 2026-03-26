Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionstamil nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Kamal Haasan’s somersault: From opposing DMK to withdrawing

Kamal Haasan could have secured at least one seat for an associate, which shows he isn’t keen on broadening his base.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 14:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 March 2026, 14:21 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKAIADMKKamal HaasanMNMTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us