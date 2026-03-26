<p>Chennai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kanimozhi-karunanidhi">Kanimozhi Karunanidhi</a>, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) prominent woman face and the party’s point person in national politics, has shown interest in contesting the April 23 Assembly election. </p><p>If Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mk-stalin">M K Stalin</a> accedes to Kanimozhi’s request and fields her in the Assembly election, it could alter power equations in the DMK, especially if the party wins a historic second consecutive term.</p><p>Kanimozhi’s entry into State politics, if it happens, would coincide with the projection of Stalin’s son, Udhayanidhi, Deputy Chief Minister in the outgoing government, as his political successor. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: DMK allots 10 seats to alliance partner DMDK.<p>Multiple sources told <em>DH</em> that Kanimozhi has not only conveyed her wish to contest the Assembly election but has also shortlisted four seats of her choice.</p><p>“Kanimozhi is waiting for her half-brother and DMK president Stalin to take a call on her wish. The decision rests with him,” a source in the know said. </p><p>If Stalin agrees to field Kanimozhi, she might enter the fray from one of these districts — Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Tenkasi, or Thoothukudi. The source added that Tiruchendur, currently held by Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, and Tiruvarur, the native constituency of late M Karunanidhi, which he represented twice, seem to be Kanimozhi’s favourite seats. </p><p>A couple of weeks ago, functionaries of the DMK’s women’s wing advocated for Kanimozhi to enter the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Assembly by seeking a seat for her.</p><p>“Not just Kanimozhi, but many senior DMK MPs feel they should enter politics as they believe the party will return to power. They argue that their political experience is underutilised in Parliament while sitting on the Opposition benches. Kanimozhi also feels this is the right time to try her luck,” another source added.</p><p>This would not be an easy decision for Stalin as Kanimozhi contesting the Assembly elections and her active presence in State politics could overshadow his son’s rapid rise. Udhayanidhi has received four promotions — youth wing secretary, MLA, Minister, and Deputy Chief Minister — since entering active politics in 2019. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Kamal Haasan-led MNM opts out of poll race, extends full support to DMK & allies.<p>But until now, Stalin has ensured that both Kanimozhi and Udhayanidhi get equal prominence in the party by showing that they can coexist without any problem. For the record, Kanimozhi did not even raise a whimper when Udhayanidhi was made a Minister in 2022 and elevated as the Deputy Chief Minister two years later.</p><p>Kanimozhi, the Lok Sabha member from Thoothukudi in the southern part of the State, has been gaining prominence in the DMK for the past few years, especially after Stalin took over the party's reins after the death of his father, Karunanidhi, in 2018.</p><p>In 2024, she was elected as leader of the DMK Parliamentary Party, and last year, she was the only deputy general secretary among the five to get her own office at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters.</p><p>The development also comes at a time when Kanimozhi’s influence in the party has been on the rise. Last week, Veeramani Jayakumar was appointed as the first woman chief of DMK’s student’s wing at her recommendation after Stalin decided to remove incumbent Rajiv Gandhi.</p><p>“Kanimozhi has become an integral part of decision-making in the DMK. She played a critical role in finalising the alliance with the Congress by working the phones for two days. Our leader has been particular about keeping Kanimozhi happy by giving her the prominence she deserves,” the second source added. </p>