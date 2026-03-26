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Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026: Kanimozhi eyes State politics debut; Stalin still undecided

If Stalin accedes to Kanimozhi’s request, it could alter power equations in the DMK, especially if the party wins a historic second consecutive term
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 04:47 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 04:47 IST
India NewsM K StalinIndia PoliticsTamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu NewsKanimozhi KarunanidhiTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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