Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 Key battles to watch out: Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni: Udhayanidhi Stalin eyeing a second term

<p>Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni Assembly constituency in Chennai was carved out of the former Chepauk and Triplicane Assembly segments following the delimitation process in 2008. </p><p>Since the first elections after the process in 2011, only the DMK has won from the seat with party senior J Anbazhagan winning the first two elections and Udhayanidhi Stalin winning in 2021. The deputy chief minister won by a margin of 69,355 votes in 2021 from the DMK stronghold due to its Muslim presence. </p><p><strong>Candidates profile: </strong></p><p><strong>DMK:</strong> Udhayanidhi Stalin is the deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu and the head of the DMK youth wing. He has had a meteoric rise in the DMK with four promotions in five years – youth wing chief in 2019, MLA in 2021, minister in 2022, and deputy chief minister in 2024. Udhayanidhi is also being groomed to take over the DMK from his father and Chief Minister M K Stalin.</p><p><strong>AIADMK:</strong> Aadhi Rajaram is a veteran AIADMK politician who has held several positions within the party. He was fielded against M K Stalin in Kolathur in 2021 and he now takes on Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi in this seat. </p><p><strong>TVK:</strong> D Selvam was a Congressman who quit the party in March 2025 to join the TVK apparently upset over the national party reviving its alliance with the DMK. Selvam was a general secretary in Tamil Nadu Congress. </p>