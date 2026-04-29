<p>One of the oldest and most traditional parts of Chennai, Mylapore is an urban constituency where almost all political parties, including BJP, have won in the past. </p><p>The constituency has a mix of Brahmins, OBCs, fishermen, and Dalit population which makes it diverse. </p><p>In the past two-and-a-half decades, the BJP has won once, the AIADMK three times and the DMK once. This time, the constituency is witnessing an intense three-cornered contest with the DMK and BJP fielding OBC candidates and the TVK fielding a Brahmin.</p><p><strong>Key candidates</strong></p><p><strong>DMK:</strong> <strong>Dha. Velu</strong> is the sitting MLA from Mylapore who won the elections in</p><p>2021. He has been a DMK member for a long time and held several positions within the party.</p><p>BJP: <strong>Tamilisai Soundararajan</strong> has held several positions within the BJP and outside, including as Telangana Governor. The senior BJP leader has never won an election she contested so far and this time she is banking on the AIADMK to win from Mylapore. Tamilisai lost the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Thoothukudi and Chennai (South) respectively.</p><p><strong>TVK:</strong> <strong>P Venkataramanan</strong> has been a close aide of TVK leader C Joseph Vijay for the past many years. He is the treasurer of TVK since its inception and faces his first electoral battle from Mylapore. Besides Brahmin votes, he is also banking on the votes of fishermen to win from here.</p>