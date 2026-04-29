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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Key battles to watch out for: Caste equations makes Mylapore contest intriguing

This time, the constituency is witnessing an intense three-cornered contest with the DMK and BJP fielding OBC candidates and the TVK fielding a Brahmin.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 05:53 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 05:53 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu NewsTamil Nadu ElectionsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

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