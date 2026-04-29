<p>Edappadi, a rural constituency in Salem district, shot into limelight after its legislator K Palaniswami became Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in 2017. Edappadi K Palaniswami has won from the seat in 1989, 1991, 2011, 2016, and 2021 Assembly polls, while he lost the seat in 2006 and 1996 elections. This seat has been a stronghold of the AIADMK and PMK due to its strong Vanniyar population. </p><p><strong>Key candidates: </strong></p><p><strong>AIADMK:</strong> <strong>EPS</strong> is seeking re-election from his native seat of Edappadi, from where he has won five times in the past. A grassroots worker, EPS rose through the ranks in the AIADMK and was a surprise choice for Chief Minister when his then boss, V K Sasikala, backed him to be the legislature party leader. A shrewd and smart politician, EPS asserted his authority as Chief Minister from day one and used his political acumen and powers to wean away whatever support base that his rival and former boss, O Panneerselvam, commanded in the party. The foremost task before EPS now is to halt the AIADMK’s defeat sequence and rejuvenate the cadres by bringing the party back to power. </p><p><strong>DMK:</strong> 65-year-old <strong>Kaasi</strong> is a DMK functionary and is making his debut into electoral politics. He has been with the DMK for a long time.</p><p><strong>NTK:</strong> <strong>Priyadharshini A</strong> is a 37-year-old post-graduate and is a member of the NTK. </p>