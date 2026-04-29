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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026| Key battles to watch out for: EPS seeks re-election from Edappadi for fifth time

This seat has been a stronghold of the AIADMK and PMK due to its strong Vanniyar population.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 09:06 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 09:06 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsTamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu NewsTamil Nadu AssemblyTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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