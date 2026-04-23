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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Key battles to watch out for: M K Stalin seeks re-election from Kolathur for fourth time

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has been winning from Kolathur since 2011.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 10:55 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 10:55 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsTamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu NewsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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