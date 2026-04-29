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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Key battles to watch out for: Palanivel Thiaga Rajan eyes a hat-trick in Madurai (Central)

The constituency, which has been in existence since 1957, has elected MLAs from different political parties, including the DMK and AIADMK, Congress, and TMC.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 05:24 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 05:24 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsMaduraiTamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu NewsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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