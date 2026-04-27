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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Key battles to watch out for: Premalatha's presence makes Vriddhachalam contest interesting

Vijayakanth’s wife is contesting from the seat in alliance with DMK.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 05:32 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 05:32 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsTamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu NewsPMKTamil Nadu ElectionsDMDKTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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