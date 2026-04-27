<p>Vriddhachalam Assembly constituency is located in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. The constituency shot into limelight in 2006 when DMDK chief and popular actor Vijayakanth won from here in his debut elections. </p><p>In the 2011 elections, the DMDK won, but the AIADMK emerged victorious in 2016 and the Congress in 2021. This time, Vijayakanth’s wife Premalatha is contesting from this seat in alliance with DMK.</p><p><strong>Key candidates </strong></p><p><strong>DMDK:</strong> <strong>Premalatha Vijayakanth</strong> stepped out of the shadows of her husband, actor-politician Vijayakanth, during the 2021 Assembly elections</p><p>when he was confined to his home due to health complications. An engaging speaker, Premalatha is turning to be an asset for the DMK alliance by emerging as one of the star campaigners for the ruling combine. DMDK, over the years, has come to be known as an unreliable partner for its unreasonable seat demands, even though the party has not won seats in elections since 2016, and its vote share has dwindled to a mere 1 per cent from 10.5 per cent in 2009.</p><p><strong>PMK:</strong> <strong>Tamilarasi Adimoolam</strong> is a doctor by profession and has been with</p><p>the PMK for some time now. She has promised to take agriculture on the</p><p>path of growth as a native and a member of the constituency.</p><p><strong>TVK:</strong> <strong>S Vijay</strong> is a political novice and a fan of actor Vijay, who has been</p><p>associated with his Vijay Makkal Iyakkam.</p>