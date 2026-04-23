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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Key battles to watch out for: Sowmiya Anbumani's presence spices up the battle in Dharmapuri

With PMK chief R Anbumani’s wife Sowmiya plunging into the electoral battle, the contest has become more intense this time.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 12:20 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 12:20 IST
Tamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu NewsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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