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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Key battles to watch out for: Vijay raises the bar in Perambur by challenging DMK in their bastion

Vijay’s move to challenge DMK in its bastion is gutsy since no leader, be it J Jayalalithaa or M G Ramachandran, chose to contest from Chennai in their formative years.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 09:24 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 09:24 IST
Tamil NaduDMKTamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu NewsVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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