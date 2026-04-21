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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Law and order deteriorating under DMK rule, claims Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu

Political apprehension cannot be a reason for opposing a Bill introduced to facilitate the women's reservation, he further said, pointing at DMK and Congress.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 18:27 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 18:27 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKN Chandrababu NaiduTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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