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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Let Vijay form govt; DMK won't interfere for six months, says M K Stalin

Stalin expresses doubts over the feasibility of he Vijay's promise to provide Rs 2,500 assistance for women. “Give them at least Rs 1,000 as we did,” he says.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 06:13 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 06:13 IST
India NewsDMKMK StalinTamil Nadu politicsVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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