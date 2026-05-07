<p>As political activity intensifies over government formation in Tamil Nadu, outgoing Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mk-stalin">M K Stalin</a> has said the DMK will allow <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK </a>chief C Joseph Vijay to run the administration without interference for the first six months if he succeeds in forming the government.</p><p>Speaking to the <em>Times of India</em>, Stalin indicated that the DMK is not interested in triggering political instability or pushing the State towards another election. He said the party expects the incoming government to continue the welfare programmes launched during the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK regime</a> while also fulfilling the promises made by the TVK during the campaign.</p><p>“The new govt should continue with the free breakfast scheme for schoolchildren,” Stalin said while responding to a question on what he considered most important. Referring to the monthly financial assistance scheme for women heads of households, he said, “And ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai’ (Rs 1,000 monthly allowance to women heads of households).”</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Focus on Vijay's poll promises; TVK assured 8 gm gold for women.<p>Stalin expressed doubts over the feasibility of he Vijay's promise to provide Rs 2,500 assistance for women. “Give them at least Rs 1,000 as we did,” he said.</p><p>The DMK president also defended his government’s performance, stating that nearly 90 per cent of the promises made in the party’s 2021 election manifesto had been fulfilled. He noted that certain commitments, including the abolition of NEET, could not be implemented because they were under the Centre’s jurisdiction.</p><p>“In this election too, we promised only those things we could deliver. I don’t think the TVK will be able to fulfill its promises (referring to six free LPG cylinders a year to each family of ration card holders),” he said, before adding, “Senjaal magizhchi (we will be happy if they do).”</p>