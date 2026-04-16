<p>Madurai: Until 2014, the TVS Nagar residence of the then powerful <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-alagiri">M K Alagiri</a> here used to a hub of hectic political activity, especially during elections. </p><p>Today, the bungalow looks deserted. </p><p>As Madurai votes on April 23 like the rest of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>, the man who lorded over the temple city for decades now remains confined to his bungalow, forcefully retired from politics. </p><p>Alagiri was the most powerful DMK man in southern Tamil Nadu, wielding immense clout whenever the party governed the state. His supporters turned his birthday celebrations into a festival in Madurai. </p>.Alagiri’s supporters get ready to join AIADMK after DMK refused to take them back.<p>With his younger brother M K Stalin now in complete control of the DMK, Alagiri is rarely seen outside, let alone at political events. It took over a decade for Alagiri to rebuild bridges with Stalin, who visited the former’s residence only in June 2025, despite multiple trips to Madurai as Chief Minister. </p><p>Alagiri’s attempt to rejoin the DMK after Karunanidhi’s 2018 death was thwarted by party seniors, despite his 360-degree turn and pledge to accept Stalin’s leadership. </p><p>With none of his demands met, Alagiri in 2025 requested Stalin to at least re-admit supporters like P M Mannan, Mubarak, and Gopinath to strengthen the party and secure their political future. While making this plea to his younger brother, Alagiri said he sought no position himself but couldn’t bear his loyalists paying the price too. </p><p>But the DMK and Stalin refused, and in February, Mannan joined the AIADMK first. Mannan now campaigns for New Justice Party candidate Sundar C in Madurai (Central) who is contesting on Two Leave symbol against DMK’s P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. </p><p>“He spends time with his family and doesn’t come out often. He lives a non-political life. He rarely meets people but is in good spirits as always,” a close aide of Alagiri told <em>DH</em>. </p>.Hoist black flags in every home to protest against delimitation: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.<p>Mannan was Alagiri’s key lieutenant, who devised the infamous Thirumangalam formula -- publicly bribing voters to back the DMK candidate.</p><p>Alagiri was no mere grassroots operator but a brilliant organizer who revived DMK fortunes when out of power (1991–96). He kept the flock together after Vaiko’s 1993 exit, one of the party’s biggest crises since M G Ramachandran founded AIADMK in 1972 after his DMK expulsion.</p><p>A deft organizer with ears to the ground (though never a mass leader), Alagiri excelled in micro-level planning, his aides say, focusing on booths to dominate southern Tamil Nadu’s nine districts without a formal post.</p><p>His first official role, South Zone Organising Secretary, came only in 2009. </p><p>Fondly called Anja Nenjan (Brave Heart) by supporters, Alagiri was a “tough captain,” but his bad temper and “my way or the highway” attitude undid him. Suspended from the DMK twice, he ensured defeats for Stalin allies in the 2001 assembly polls during his first suspension.</p><p>Alagiri lost clout as Stalin won over his loyalists, controlling the DMK with Karunanidhi’s backing. He stayed low-profile until his father’s death; post-2018 rebellion bids fizzled.</p><p>Though from DMK’s first family, Alagiri was always a rebel. He saw Stalin as his biggest rival, alienating Karunanidhi, who groomed his younger son as heir. Alagiri resented the favouritism toward Stalin’s circle and often clashed with his father.</p>