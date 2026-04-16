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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | M K Alagiri: The forgotten man of TN politics

Alagiri was the most powerful DMK man in southern Tamil Nadu, wielding immense clout whenever the party governed the state.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 04:25 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 04:25 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKM K AlagiriTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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