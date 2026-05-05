<p>Chennai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vaiko">MDMK leader Vaiko</a> on Tuesday said that the responsibility to implement the promised welfare schemes for the people now rests with the winning party.</p>.<p>MDMK contested in four Assembly constituencies as part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA).</p>.<p>Talking to the reporters after meeting <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">DMK chief M K Stalin</a>, Vaiko said it is now the duty of the "victorious" party to continue to implement all the welfare schemes, which were being implemented by the DMK government. "I hope they will continue it", he added.</p>.Tamil Nadu assembly elections | Vijay’s TVK becomes hot topic among DMK allies ahead of counting day.<p>To a question on parties in SPA extending support to TVK to form government, Vaiko said, "Our alliance is intact, and the unity has been proven all the time", he said and expressed confidence in the coalition's stability, claiming that no party would attempt to disrupt it.</p>.<p>With regard to the election results, he said: "In democracy, we have to respect the verdict given by the electorate. I respect them".</p>