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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | MDMK's Vaiko asks new government to fulfill its poll promises

With regard to the election results, he said: "In democracy, we have to respect the verdict given by the electorate. I respect them".
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 09:04 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 09:04 IST
Tamil NaduIndian PoliticsVaikoMDMKTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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