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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Mistook flowers for bomb?' TVK chief Vijay jumps off cycle as man throws flower ball at Kanyakumari rally

In a video that is now going viral on social media, a man can be seen coming close to Vijay and throwing, what looked like a ball at first, towards him.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 14:28 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 14:28 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsVijayTrendingTamilnaduTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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