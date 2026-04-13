<p>Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay</a> encountered a brief security scare during a roadshow ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in Kanniyakumari when he abruptly jumped off his bicycle after a party supporter threw flowers at him. </p><p>The incident occurred on Sunday when he was riding a bicycle through a cheerful fan crowd running behind him at the rally.</p><p>In a video that is now going viral on social media, a man can be seen coming close to Vijay and throwing, what looked like a ball at first, towards the TVK chief. </p>.<p>The ball burst into flowers while Vijay leaped off the bicycle and rushed inside the campaign van that was moving behind him. The security personnel immediately formed a cordon around him and ensured protection until he safely entered the van.</p>.Karur stampede scars remain, but families forgive Vijay.<p>The incident garnered wide spread attention online as some netizens argued whether "Vijay ran away thinking it was a bomb?" Others, meanwhile, defended the superstar saying it was a precautionary measure in an unpredictable crowd situation. </p><p>This incident adds another episode of persisting safety concerns at Vijay's campaign rallies.</p><p>On Sunday, Vijay conducted a roadshow in Kanyakumari ahead of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026">Tamil Nadu Assembly elections</a>, scheduled for April 23. The campaign unveiled a "21st-century good governance" agenda, assuring to set up a separate ministry for artificial intelligence. The party chief also said that TVK is the primary challenger to the ruling DMK.</p>