<p>DMK Chief and outgoing<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil%20nadu"> Tamil Nadu</a> Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday lashed out at long-term ally Congress for breaking out of the alliance to support Joseph Vijay's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam</a> (TVK). </p><p>In a lengthy post on X, Stalin said that the five MLAs of Congress did not visit the DMK headquarters to express their thanks even when they contested on behalf of the alliance, instead severed ties with the DMK.</p><p>Meanwhile, he said the Left parties of CPI and CPI(M), along with the VCK, will remain a part of the alliance even after extending support to TVK to form the Tamil Nadu government. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | The divorce is final: Why Congress walked out on Stalin for Vijay.<p>"The Congress MLAs who contested and won on behalf of the alliance did not come to Anna Arivalayam to express their thanks. On the same day, the Congress party severed ties with the DMK and proceeded," Stalin said in the post. </p><p>"At the same time, Communist leaders Comrade Shanmugam and Comrade Veerapandian, along with Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi party leader Thirumavalavan, have announced that they will continue to join hands with the DMK and fight for the rights of Tamil Nadu and the welfare of the people, thereby expressing a sense of camaraderie and demonstrating their trust in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which is strong in policy," he added. </p><p>Stalin further thanked alliance movement leaders who stood with the DMK during the "testing times". </p><p>"At this crucial time of testing, I express my deepest gratitude from the heart to all the alliance movement leaders who stood firmly with us, including Professor Aaya Kather Mohideen, Annan Vaiko, Sister Premalatha Vijayakanth, Professor Jawahirlulla, and brothers Eswaran and Tamimun Ansari. No amount of thanks or praise can suffice for their steadfastness."</p>.<p>Stalin, in the post, said that the DMK would not obstruct the formation of the new government and will function as a constructive opposition party. <br></p><p>"Even though the secular progressive alliance, led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, did not obtain the majority seats required to form a government, we have garnered a significant number of votes. In the interview I had already given to the press, I had stated that we would not obstruct the formation of a new government and that the DMK would function as a constructive opposition party." </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | 'Will not leave anyone behind, we will win again': M K Stalin after crushing defeat.<p>He further stressed that the DMK and its leaders will respect whatever decision their allies take and act in coordination to ensure a stable government without paving way for another election. </p><p>"In a situation where no one secured the majority to form a government, many put forward alternative ideas. As far as I am concerned, whatever decision our allied parties take, I believed that we should respect their decision, act in coordination, ensure a stable government is formed, and not pave the way for another election," the outgoing chief minister said. </p><p>"I welcome the announcement by our alliance comrades that "to avoid the current crisis, even if we express support for the Tamil Nadu Victory Federation to form the government, we continue in the DMK-led secular progressive alliance on the basis of policy," he said.</p><p>He also extended his wish that the new government continue the schemes that the DMK government introduced in the last five years. </p><p>"Over the past five years, we have developed Tamil Nadu in all sectors and enriched the state. Through numerous schemes, we have created opportunities for every individual to benefit. It is my personal wish that the new government, which will be formed, continues those schemes, which were conceived with far-sighted thinking and rich planning. </p><p>"If all schemes encompassing women, youth, students, children, marginalized people, and government employees are continued to be implemented, the benefits to the people will persist, and the state will grow. I request the new government to take this into consideration and act accordingly."</p>