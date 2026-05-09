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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | MK Stalin slams Congress for leaving alliance; urges new govt to continue with DMK schemes

He said the Left parties of CPI and CPI(M), along with the VCK, will remain a part of the alliance even after extending support to TVK to form the Tamil Nadu government.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 13:24 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 13:24 IST
India NewsCongressTamil NaduDMKMK Stalin

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