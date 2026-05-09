<p>Chennai: DMK President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mk-stalin">M K Stalin</a> on Saturday thanked the Left parties, VCK, and IUML for their statement that their “ideological alliance” with his party will continue despite them extending outside support to the incoming TVK government in Tamil Nadu.</p><p>However, Stalin condemned the Congress for not extending the courtesy of even sending its newly elected MLAs to meet him and dumping the long standing alliance in just a day. </p><p>In a statement, Stalin said though the Secular Progressive Alliance did not achieve the majority mark in the April 23 assembly elections, it garnered a significant number of votes.</p><p>He said the DMK decided to sit in the opposition but also a meeting of legislators that keeping the interests of the party in mind, he would consult with the headquarters administrators and arrive at a decision.</p>.India Politics Highlights | 'Whatever Stalin says': DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan over speculation about a possible DMK-AIADMK alliance.<p>“In a situation where no one secured the majority to form a government, many put forward alternative ideas. As far as I am concerned, whatever decision our allied parties take, I believed that we should respect their decision, act in coordination, ensure a stable government is formed, and not pave the way for another election,” he said.</p><p>Stalin also welcomed the announcement by our alliance parties that their ideological alliance with the DMK will continue. </p><p>“The Congress MLAs who contested and won on behalf of the alliance did not come to Anna Arivalayam to express their thanks. On the same day, the Congress party severed ties with the DMK and proceeded,” he added.</p><p>He also said It was his personal wish that the new government, which will be formed, continues those schemes, which were conceived with far-sighted thinking and rich planning.</p><p>“I extend my best wishes to the new government that will be formed,” he added.</p>