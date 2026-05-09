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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | MK Stalin thanks Left, VCK for consulting before supporting TVK

Stalin condemned the Congress for not extending the courtesy of even sending its newly elected MLAs to meet him and dumping the long standing alliance in just a day.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 14:27 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 14:27 IST
India NewsCongressTamil NaduIndian PoliticsM K StalinVCKTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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