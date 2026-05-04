<p>The Assembly polls in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026">Tamil Nadu </a>witnessed a political surprise, with the ruling DMK trailing and new entrant TVK leading even after the third round of counting. Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026-good-news-will-come-in-a-few-days-dmk-chief-mk-stalin-on-may-4-poll-results-3987732">M K Stalin</a> and deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin were among the trailing minsiters. </p><p>As per EC data, Stalin, who is contesting in Kolathur, was trailing by 2,277. Udhayanidhi Stalin was trailing by 1,244 votes in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | 'Celebration' tents removed from DMK headquarters as party trails, party workers break down.<p>Other leaders on the list included DMK General Secretary and senior minister Durai Murugan (Katpadi), P Geetha Jeevan (Thoothukkudi), Ma Subramanian (Saidapet), EV Velu (Tiruvanamalai), P K Sekarbabu (Harbour), TM Anbarasan (Alandhur), K N Nehru (Trichy west), Govi Chezhian (Thiruvidaimarudur), Nazar (Avadi), Mathiventhan (Rasipuram), TRB Raja (Manargudi), KKSSR Ramachandran and Thangam Thenarasu in Trichuli were trailing.</p>