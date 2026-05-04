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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi among 15 DMK ministers trailing

As per EC data, Stalin, who is contesting in Kolathur, was trailing by 2,277. Udhayanidhi Stalin was trailing by 1,244 votes in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 07:10 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 07:10 IST
Tamil NaduIndian PoliticsMK StalinUdhayanidhi StalinTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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