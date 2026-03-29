<p>Tamil Nadu Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mk-stalin">M K Stalin</a> on Sunday unveiled DMK's manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections. </p><p>During the poll manifesto release, the DMK chief outlined a slew of welfare measures coupled with economic expansion schemes.</p><p>Stalin declared that they will expand the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme to make it available to students till 8th standard. Furthermore, he also promised to increase women's monthly grant to Rs 2,000. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | AIADMK steals a march over DMK in campaign, despite trailing on perception.<p>Under the free power scheme, Stalin promised to give modern pump sets without meters to farmers. Moreover, he also promised a coupon worth Rs 8,000 to women through which they can buy new or replace old household items like TV or washing machine.</p><p>"This new Illatharasi scheme will be implemented. Under this scheme, the women of families who don't come under the income tax bracket would be provided a one-time coupon worth Rs 8,000 to purchase these electronic goods from the shops in their places of residence," Stalin said.</p><p>'Illatharasi' in Tamil literally translates to the "queen of the house," and in effect refers to a women head of the family.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference in Chennai, Stalin said Tamil Nadu has emerged as a leading state under the Dravidian model of governance, highlighting the success of various welfare schemes and expressing confidence that the DMK will return to power for a seventh time with continued public support.</p><p>"Usually in Tamil Nadu elections the DMK election manifesto is the hero, but now Dravidian model 2.O's poll manifesto is the superstar," Stalin, who is confident of winning over 200 seats out of 234 in the April 23 election, said.</p> <p>He asserted that no other state in India has implemented welfare schemes as successfully as Tamil Nadu and described it as a model for others to follow, while also outlining a long-term 10-year vision focused on the welfare and development of the people.</p><p><em>(with ANI inputs)</em></p>