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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Monthly grant for women, free electricity: Stalin unveils DMK's superstar manifesto

During the poll manifesto release, the DMK chief outlined a slew of welfare measures coupled with economic expansion schemes.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 14:02 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 14:02 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsM K StalinTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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