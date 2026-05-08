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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | 'May happen with god's grace': MP Thambidurai says there's public sentiment for AIADMK's return to power

"That is the feeling... there is public sentiment that AIADMK has to come to power."
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 07:49 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 07:49 IST
Indian PoliticsElectionsThalapathy VijayAIADMKThambiduraiTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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