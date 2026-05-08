<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026">Tamil Nadu assembly elections</a> concluded with actor-politician Vijay-led TVK's landslide victory, however, he lacks the numbers to form the new government. On this note, MP M Thambidurai remarked that the public sentiment lies in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026-28-aiadmk-mlas-shifted-to-a-resort-to-prevent-poaching-3994460">AIADMK </a>coming into power. </p><p>On Friday, the senior leader said public sentiments in the state were in favour of AIADMK returning to power. </p> <p>"That is the feeling... there is public sentiment that AIADMK has to come to power. Whenever my leader Edappadi K Palaniswami visited them, public showed their emotions... that may happen in due course of time with god's grace," he told reporters.</p>.<p>Thambidurai noted that the political scenario would be clear in due course of time, alongside hoping for AIADMK's return: "My party, my leader will come back (to power)."</p> .Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Political observers see no possibility of DMK-AIADMK tie-up to form govt.<p>The AIADMK which finished third in the April 23 Assembly election secured only 47 seats in the 234-member House while its rival TVK led by Vijay won 108 seats. The DMK had won 59. No political party had managed to obtain a simple majority on their own to form the government.</p>.<p>Fueling speculation of an alliance in view of hung assembly and also to keep its MLAs-designate together, the AIADMK leadership has moved the newly elected members to a resort in neighbouring Puducherry.</p> <p>(With PTI inputs)</p>