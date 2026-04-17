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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | NDA closes ranks as DMK grapples with ally rifts

On April 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a road show with EPS and former TN BJP chief K Annamalai in Nagercoil in Kanyakumari district.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 14:51 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 14:51 IST
India NewsBJPTamil NaduDMKNDATamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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