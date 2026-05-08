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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | 'No need for Governor': DMK's Kanimozhi amid uncertainity over govt formation

Kanimozhi said that her party's stance on the governor’s post has remained unchanged, especially as questions arise over constitutional propriety during the current political transition.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 10:28 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 10:28 IST
India NewsDMKKanimozhi KarunanidhiTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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