<p>Chennai: Former Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/o-panneerselvam">O Panneerselvam</a>, who recently joined the DMK, attacked <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiadmk">AIADMK</a> general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and senior leader R B Udhayakumar here on Tuesday, alleging that the duo was responsible for the opposition party's dismal performance in the 2024 general elections.</p>.<p>Responding to media report that Udhayakumar warned him against criticising <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/edappadi-k-palaniswami">Palaniswami</a>, Panneerselvam said, "... I know how you crawled for your growth under Palaniswami. You cannot ask me not to comment on Palaniswami." "What moral right do you have to say that comment?" he asked at a meeting here on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Panneerselvam recalled that despite his reluctance to contest in the Parliamentary elections from Ramanathapuram in 2024, he was pressured into the race by Udhayakumar and others.</p>.O Panneerselvam, Jayalalithaa's chosen man & former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, joins arch-rival DMK.<p>"They also appointed six more candidates with the same name, Panneer Selvam in six constituencies. But, what happened, AIADMK lost and even forfeited the deposit in some constituencies..." he said.</p>.<p>"AIADMK is in this state because of Palaniswami and Udhayakumar... You both have buried the AIADMK." Distinguishing between mass leaders like former CM C N Annadurai, AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran, and DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, who were chosen by the people, and those appointed by the organisation, Panneerselvam said, "I am an appointed Chief Minister." AIADMK Leader K P Munuswami hit back at Panneerselvam over his comments.</p>.<p>"For 54 years, he (M Karunanidhi) has been the evil force for the AIADMK. He was not only an enemy of our Amma (Jayalalithaa), even for the cadre of AIADMK. But, he (Panneerselvam) has joined such an evil force," he said. </p>