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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | OPS blames Palaniswami, Udhayakumar for AIADMK's decline

Panneerselvam recalled that despite his reluctance to contest in the Parliamentary elections from Ramanathapuram in 2024, he was pressured into the race by Udhayakumar and others.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 04:56 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 04:56 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsEdappadi K PalaniswamiO PanneerselvamAIADMKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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