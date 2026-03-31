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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | AIADMK fields Armstrong's wife in Chennai

By fielding Porkodi, the AIADMK believes it can tap into the Dalit votes in north Chennai, where Armstrong was a noted figure and popular among youth.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 15:07 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 15:07 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKAIADMKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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