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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026| People’s yearning for a change is palpable: TVK’s Arunraj

DH’s ETB. Sivapriyan caught up with Arunraj for an interview on the campaign trail in Tiruchengode, from where he is making his electoral debut.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 04:07 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 04:07 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndia PoliticsTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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