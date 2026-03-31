<p>On Tuesday, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udhayanidhi-stalin">Udhayanidhi Stalin</a> commented on the "frequent" visits of Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> and Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a> to the state.</p><p>Both leaders have not given any major projects for the state, he stated and appealed to the people to "banish" the BJP from Tamil Nadu. </p><p>He also alleged that they were denying the funds sought by the state government.</p><p>Addressing a rally in Harur ahead of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026">Assembly polls</a>, where DMK's A Shanmugam is contesting, Udhayanidhi said, "PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are visiting Tamil Nadu frequently, but they are not giving any projects or even the funds that we ask. The BJP should be ousted from Tamil Nadu," he alleged.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Udhayanidhi Stalin accuses EPS of 'selling' AIADMK to BJP, dubs alliance as 'Delhi-made'.<p>Though the DMK-led alliance lost Harur (to AIADMK) seat during the 2021 election, the party did not ignore development in the constituency and provided Rs 400 crore worth road infrastructure projects, new buildings in government hospitals, laid roads in hill areas, developed temple town and established Rs 6 crore worth ITI in the constituency, the Deputy CM said.</p><p>"We lost Harur seat last time. We should not commit the same mistake again. We must ensure a big victory this time. So, send Shanmugam to the Assembly for more development in the constituency," the DMK youth wing leader said.</p><p>Emphasising that development was the DMK's priority, he said that for the continuance of the welfare schemes provided by the DMK government, Chief Minister M K Stalin should be given a second term in office, and the DMK should come to power for the 7th time in the state.</p><p>"Tamil Nadu is in the forefront of development, achieving double-digit economic growth under the leadership of Stalin, who is steering the growth despite the Centre not supporting us. Are they (Centre) giving the funds that we are asking for or the projects that we ask? But our CM is doing what is needed for the people," Udhayanidhi said.</p><p>Earlier, Udhayanidhi Stalin requested the public to teach AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami "a lesson" for attempting to bring the BJP to the state.</p><p>"Today, the BJP and AIADMK have launched an alliance called Delhi Made or Delhi Make. As China make (not original), this is Delhi make," he said. </p><p>The elections for the Tamil Nadu Assembly, with 234 seats, will be held on April 23.</p>