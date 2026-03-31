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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | 'PM Modi, Amit Shah visit TN frequently, not giving funds we ask', says Udhayanidhi Stalin

Both leaders have not given any major projects for the state, he stated and appealed to the people to 'banish' the BJP from Tamil Nadu.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 10:27 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 10:27 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahTamil NaduIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiDMKUdhayanidhi StalinTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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