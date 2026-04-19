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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | 'PM Modi's attempt to use women's quota as weapon boomeranged on him': CM M K Stalin

Stalin flayed PM Modi for allegedly bashing the Opposition during his televised address to the nation on April 18 on the Women's Reservation issue.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 17:39 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 17:39 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiM K StalinTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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