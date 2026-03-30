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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Poll to drive out Palaniswami, to prove Tamil Nadu will not fall for BJP: Udhayanidhi

Alleging that the AIADMK chief Palaniswami is PM Modi's "slave", Udhayanidhi claimed that the Leader of Opposition's "ideological mentors are PM Modi and Amit Shah".
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 13:25 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 13:25 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsPalaniswamiUdhayanidhiTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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