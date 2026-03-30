<p>Kancheepuram (Tamil Nadu): DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin kickstarted his Assembly poll campaign here on Monday and asserted that the election is a battle to drive out AIADMK chief Palaniswami.</p>.<p>The poll was about not allowing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said.</p>.<p>Launching his campaign here in the native town of DMK founder leader CN Annadurai (1909-1969), Udhayanidhi, addressing a massive rally, recalled his father and party chief MK Stalin's statement that the ensuing poll was a fight between TN and Delhi and asserted that the BJP must not be allowed.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | CM MK Stalin files nomination from Kolathur constituency in Chennai.<p>Alleging that the AIADMK chief Palaniswami is PM Modi's "slave", Udhayanidhi claimed that the Leader of Opposition's "ideological mentors are PM Modi and Amit Shah".</p>.<p>Hence, the Assembly election is all about "driving out" AIADMK chief Palaniswami, Can we allow PM Modi, Amit Shah in Tamil Nadu?" he asked, adding people would not allow it.</p>.<p>Further, he said: "In this election, we must prove that Tamil Nadu is always out of Delhi's control. Tamil Nadu must completely sideline BJP, which is betraying the state; this must be done." He listed out the DMK regime's welfare schemes, including CM's Breakfast Scheme and fare-free bus travel scheme for women.</p>.<p>He listed out infra schemes implemented for Kanchipuram and appealed to people to support DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol.</p>.<p>Udhayanidhi visited Anna's memorial and paid floral tributes to the party icon before launching his campaign.</p>.<p>He said while he started the campaign from Kanchipuram, CM Stalin is set to launch the campaign from Tiruvarur on Tuesday, the home town of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.</p>.<p>However, Palaniswami started his campaign from Mylapore, a constituency in Chennai allotted to the BJP. </p>