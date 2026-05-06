Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionstamil nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Post poll alliances divided in supporting TVK

Post poll, the TVK's political prospects appear to impact alliances led by both the Dravidian majors in a different manner, triggering a speculation of a split.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 07:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 May 2026, 07:02 IST
India NewsDMKIndian politcsAIADMKVijayallianceTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us