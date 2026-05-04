LIVE Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 Results LIVE Updates: DMK again or will Vijay become 'Jana Nayagan'?

Hello Readers! Welcome to the LIVE Blog of DH on Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Results 2026, where we will be tracking all the updates from the southern state on the counting day. Elections to 234 Assembly segments in Tamil Nadu were held on April 23. While the incumbent DMK regime has fought big to retain power, and its arch rival AIADMK has slogged to win power after five years as the principal opposition party. Actor-politician Vijay-led TVK's entry into the electoral arena has made predictions about the winning prospects tough and the Tamil nationalist Seeman's NTK is another factor in the polls. The counting of votes for Puducherry will also take place today. The counting of votes will commence at 8 am with the postal ballot counting and at 8.30 am, counting of votes recorded in EVMs will commence. Stay with DH to track all the updates LIVE.