<p>Chennai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK </a>president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">M K Stalin</a> will kick-off his campaign for the April 23 assembly elections on March 31 from Tiruvarur, in a politically astute move to reinforce the legacy of his father M Karunanidhi, who hailed from the town in the fertile Cauvery delta region. This is also in line with Stalin’s sentiment of launching the campaign from Tiruvarur since 2019 Lok Sabha polls, which took place a year after his father’s death. </p><p>Stalin will address a public meeting at 5 pm at the South Car Street in Tiruvarur, the abode of Lord Thiyaagaraaja, canvassing votes for candidates of the DMK alliance from Tiruthuraipoondi, Tiruvarur, Nanilam, and Mannargudi. </p><p>The next day, Stalin will address public meetings in Tiruchirapalli and Karur, both strongholds of the DMK – the campaign here also assumes significance as Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam chief Vijay is contesting from Tiruchi (east) and Karur still carrying the scars of the September 27 stampede in which 41 people died. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Vijay to contest from Perambur and Tiruchi (east).<p>Stalin will address two public meetings a day and hold road shows in select urban areas until the campaign comes to a close on April 21. Tiruvarur and other parts of Delta have remained a stronghold of the DMK and that’s the reason Stalin has chosen to launch his campaign once again. </p><p>The move is also nostalgic and a morale-boosting gesture for the DMK as the party, for the first time in many decades, is confident of returning to power for a second consecutive term. Another sentiment is that since 2019, when Stalin has launched his campaign from Tiruvarur, the DMK alliance has been on a winning streak. </p>