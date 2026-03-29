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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Stalin to kick-off campaign from Tiruvarur, his father’s hometown

Stalin will address a public meeting at 5 pm at the South Car Street in Tiruvarur, the abode of Lord Thiyaagaraaja.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 13:31 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 13:31 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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