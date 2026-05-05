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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Stalin visits Kolathur; knives out in DMK over his loss

Stalin said that the bond between him and Kolathur transcends elections and recalled that he has worked for them for 15 years.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 15:29 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 15:29 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsChennaiM K StalinTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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