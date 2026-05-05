<p>Chennai: Displaying infatigable spirit, DMK President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">M K Stalin</a> on Tuesday visited Kolathur here, a day after he suffered an upset defeat from this assembly constituency which elected him for three terms since 2011. The visit came even as knives were out in the DMK on Stalin’s loss with a former MLA and councillor seeking action against outgoing HR&CE minister P K Sekarbabu for alleged lapses. </p><p>As Stalin visited Kolathur, scores of DMK cadres turned emotional and began crying in front of him, unable to bear his loss. Stalin consoled them and asked them not to lose heart even as Sekarbabu, who accompanied the DMK President, also broke down at one point. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Vijay demolishes DMK's Chennai citadel in electoral debut.<p>“I could not sleep last night and my leader’s (Stalin) image kept coming back. He is someone who never wished ill for anyone. Success and defeat are common in elections but every DMK cadre will sleep peacefully only when action is taken against those who were responsible for not ensuring the victory of the leader who criss-crossed the state,” I Paranthaman said.</p><p>Paranthaman also questioned Sekarbabu, in-charge of the constituency, as to why Stalin didn’t win elections from Kolathur. “He doesn’t have any shame in showing himself up before the leader after not ensuring his defeat,” the former MLA added.</p><p>In a social media post, Stalin said the DMK will act as a “responsible opposition” inside and outside Tamil Nadu Assembly and asked cadres not to lose heart as electoral defeats are not new to the DMK. “We will bounce back. The difference in vote share between the party that won and us is a mere 4 per cent,” he said, without naming TVK and Vijay. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Results 2026 | M K Stalin resigns as chief minister.<p>He also said the bond between him and Kolathur transcends elections and recalled that he has worked for them for 15 years. </p><p>“With pride in having provided all infrastructure facilities to make it a model constituency of Tamil Nadu, and in fulfilling every demand, I met the people of my Kolathur constituency in person today and expressed my thanks,” he said. </p>