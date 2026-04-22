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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | State gets ready to vote for 17th Assembly

Of the total 5.73 crore voters, 2.89 crore are women and 2.77 crore are men, while the number of transgender persons eligible are 7,617.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 17:11 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 17:11 IST
India NewsTamil NaduChennaiDMKIndia PoliticsAIADMKTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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