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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | 'State will never accept Hindi imposition', says Udhayanidhi Stalin

He said accepting the NEP would mean allowing the Centre to thrust Hindi upon Tamil Nadu.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 07:49 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 07:49 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsHindiUdhayanidhi StalinTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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