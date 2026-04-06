<p>On Monday, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udhayanidhi-stalin">Udhayanidhi Stalin</a> asserted that said the state will never accept the three-language policy, but will follow the dual language policy of Tamil and English.</p><p>Hitting out at Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for criticising Chief Minister M K Stalin, Udhayanidhi alleged that the Centre was forcing the southern state to implement the National Education Policy was a measure to impose the Hindi language.</p><p>He said accepting the NEP would mean allowing the Centre to thrust Hindi upon Tamil Nadu.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Poll to drive out Palaniswami, to prove Tamil Nadu will not fall for BJP: Udhayanidhi.<p>"We will never accept it. We will always follow the two language policy of Tamil and English," Udhayanidhi said while campaigning for the Thiruvaiyaru DMK candidate Durai Chandrasekaran in the district.</p><p>He requested the party members and public to ensure an overwhelming win for Chandrasekaran for the sixth time from Thiruvaiyaru. </p><p>"I promise that I will take up his case with CM Stalin and elevate him as state minister if you make him emerge victorious in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026">April 23 election</a> by a hefty victory margin of 50,000 votes," he addressed the roaring crowd.</p><p>Also, the DMK youth wing secretary assured to visit Thanjavur every month and meet the people if Chandrasekharan was made to win.</p><p>"We won seven out of eight assembly seats in Thanjavur district in 2021 election. This time we should make sure of cent per cent victory. Like former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, and CM M K Stalin say, I am also a (Cauvery) Delta man. So, I will visit Thanjavur every month if you send eight MLAs from this district," he said.</p><p>Udhayanidhi hit out at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for labelling him as "inexperienced" and said that he lacked Palaniswami's experience of "falling at the feet of leaders to sustain himself."</p>