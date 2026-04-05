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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Superstar of 2026 polls' is DMK manifesto: CM M K Stalin

He labeled Palaniswami as a 'liar' and the 'image of betrayal', citing his past political conduct.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 07:33 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 07:33 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsM K StalinDMKEdappadi K PalaniswamiTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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