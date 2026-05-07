Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Support to TVK: VCK, Left party leaders meet DMK chief Stalin

<p>Chennai: VCK and Left party leaders on Thursday called on outgoing Chief Minister M K Stalin amidst Vijay-led TVK's request for support in government formation.</p><p>The three allies of the DMK would meet separately on Friday to decide on the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's request, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said emerging from his meeting with DMK president Stalin at his Alwarpet residence here.</p><p>Before meeting Stalin, Thirumavalavan and CPI state secretary M Veerapandian and CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam held a discussion among themselves. The three allies of the Dravidian major won two seats each respectively in the April 23 Assembly election.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Vijay races to garner support from smaller parties as Governor asks TVK to establish majority .<p>The DMK's long-time ally, the Congress, with five newly elected MLAs, had already forged post-poll alliance with the TVK.</p><p>"We can't make a magic decision. VCK's high level committee will meet tomorrow and make a final decision. The Left parties will also meet in their respective offices," Thirumavalavan told reporters.</p><p>Asked about the meeting with Stalin, the VCK chief replied, "We discussed the poll outcome."</p><p>The TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member strong Tamil Nadu Assembly in the recently held elections.</p><p>Though the Congress party, which has five MLAs, has extended support to TVK, the actor-politician-led party was still short of as many seats to touch the magic number of 118, the majority mark in the 234-member House.</p>